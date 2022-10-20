Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 October 2022 – Popular South African socialite Sithelo Shozi is trending after it emerged that her mother is living in abject poverty as she enjoys a lavish lifestyle in the city.

A photo of her poor mother was taken by a nosy fan and widely circulated on social media.

Sithelo has been flaunting high-end vehicles and fashion designer clothes on her Instagram account which has over 800,000 followers.

She grabbed headlines a while ago after she treated herself with a body reconstruction surgery in Turkey.

She also purchased new pearly teeth for herself.

Those who claim to personally know her from her rural home further allege that her poor mother is struggling to make ends meet while she is flaunting her wealth online.

Below is the trending photo of her poor mother.

See photos of her lavish lifestyle.

