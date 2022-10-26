Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Music producer DJ Mighty Mouse has died “suddenly” at the age of 48 at his home in Spain.

The producer, whose real name is Matthew Ward and was a pioneer of the UK’s house and disco scene from the 2000s, died on Thursday, October 20, his label Defected Records said today.

Their post said: ‘We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain.

‘We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent.

‘Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans.

‘We would ask you to please respect the family’s privacy at this terrible time.’

The international DJ made his breakthrough with his critically hailed Disco Circus mix series. He was also regular on BBC Radio 1’s dance shows and has collaborated with major DJs including Groove Armada, Pete Tong, Craig Charles, Andrew Weatheral, and Dimitri from Paris.

Just two days before his sudden death, Mighty Mouse posted about new music he was due to release and was also booked to play at a Halloween party in Newcastle this Saturday.