Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Facebook whistleblower Martha Mwihaki Hinga has revealed that popular Akorino gospel artist Karangu Muraya is cheating on his wife.

According to Martha, Karangu is secretly having an extra-marital affair with a Kikuyu actress known as Nyambu.

Nyambu acts on Ithaga Riene, a popular programme aired on Inooro TV.

Martha revealed that Karangu and Nyambu are on vacation in Dubai.

The expose comes a month after Karangu surprised his wife with a car on her birthday.

The popular Akorino gospel artist and emcee is reportedly a notorious womanizer.

See photos of his mpango wa kando.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.