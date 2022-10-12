Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – English singer and songwriter, Rex Orange County has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman on six occasions.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, allegedly carried out the offences on June 1 and 2 last year.

He appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, October 10, where he spoke only to confirm his identity and deny the charges against him, Mail Plus reports.

The multi-instrumentalist will next appear in court on January 3, next year.

O’Connor attended the prestigious Brit school of performing arts and first rose to prominance in 2017 when he was featured on an album by American rapper Tyler, the Creator. He caught the attention of the Grammy-winning artist after releasing his debut album ‘Bcos U Will Never b Free’.

The pair collaborated on ‘Flower Boy’, which was nominated for a Grammy, with O’Connor co-writing and singing on songs ‘Boredom’ and ‘Foreward’.

Rex Orange County has released three more albums, with his fourth and most recent ‘Who Cares?’ coming out in March this year.

The album reached number one in the UK and New Zealand charts, as well as reaching the top five in the United States and Australia.