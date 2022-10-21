Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Randy Kaufman, a Republican candidate for an Arizona college governing board has suspended his campaign after police allegedly caught him red-handed masturbating in his truck near a preschool.

Kuafman announced that he is suspending his campaign for a seat on the Maricopa County Community College Governing Board, two weeks after he was cited for public sexual indecency.

The politician who was seated in his Ford truck parked near Wirtzie’s Preschool and Child Care Center in Surprise, AZ, where kids were playing outside on October 4, was allegedly watching interracial porn.

A police officer who confirmed this in a report added that he was watching the porn video on his cell phone while masturbating with his pants down to his thighs.

The cop on routine patrol drove up and noticed Kaufman was parked in an unusual manner across three spaces, the report said. The officer went to investigate, catching Kaufman in the act.

He quickly pulled up his pants and apologized to the officer, admitting that he “f—ed up.”

When questioned, the politician allegedly said he was stressed out and had pulled into the parking lot to relieve his tension. When the officer noted kids were playing nearby, Kaufman said he was only in the area to buy something.

Kaufman was cited for public sexual indecency, instead of being arrested. He was also ordered not to trespass on the premises.