Monday, October 24, 2022 – British Transport Police (BTP) has launched a manhunt for a man after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a station while boarding a train.
It was gathered that the girl was boarding a train at Sheffield Train Station at 6.30pm on October 12 when a man “touched her inappropriately.”
CCTV images of the man has now been released. The police said in a statement;
“Do you recognise this man?
“Officers investigating a sexual assault at Sheffield railway station are releasing CCTV images in connection.
“At around 6.30pm on 12 October, a 14-year-old girl was boarding a train at the station when a man touched her inappropriately.
“Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”
