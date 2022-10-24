Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – British Transport Police (BTP) has launched a manhunt for a man after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a station while boarding a train.

It was gathered that the girl was boarding a train at Sheffield Train Station at 6.30pm on October 12 when a man “touched her inappropriately.”

CCTV images of the man has now been released. The police said in a statement;

“Do you recognise this man?

“Officers investigating a sexual assault at Sheffield railway station are releasing CCTV images in connection.

“At around 6.30pm on 12 October, a 14-year-old girl was boarding a train at the station when a man touched her inappropriately.

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”