Thursday, October 6, 2022 – A video of an Oklahoma police officer beating a 17-year-old boy and driving his knee to his neck during an arrest is currently trending online.

Footage of Sunday’s “attack” shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.

As the police officers struggled to place the teen in handcuffs, the deputy punches him, then pushes his knee hard into the boy’s neck as onlookers screamed “He’s a f—king kid, y’all!”

The deputy then drags the teen who has seemingly gone limp across the asphalt with his face to the ground, before putting him in handcuff.

According to police, the teen was drunk and acting belligerent while waiting in line for a ride. Several people complained and police responded. The teen, who is white, began mouthing off and, according to cops, using racist language toward a black deputy. That’s when all the trouble began.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Captain Mike Moore backed up the actions of his officers, reportedly saying “the deputies were required to use the force necessary” when the teen “continued to resist and continued to fight deputies.”

The Sheriff’s Office is now reviewing the matter.