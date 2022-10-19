Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Four suspects have now been arrested in connection with the murder of the Turkish radio DJ, Koray Alpergin.

The body of the DJ, who mixed with Mel B and 50 Cent, was found in the woods after he and his girlfriend were kidnapped.

Koray Alpergin, 43, and a 33-year-old woman are believed to have been forced into a white van outside their house in Enfield, north London around 10.30pm on Thursday.

Mr. Alpergin, who was the owner of London radio station Bizim FM, was found near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton, Essex at 11.55am on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, reportedly his girlfriend, has been located and is physically unharmed, police said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police said a 55-year-old man was arrested on Monday, October 18, around Tottenham, north London on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody.

He is the fourth person to be arrested for the murder of Koray Alpergin, who police believe was forced into a white van with a 33-year-old woman outside their house in Enfield, north London at around 10.30pm on Thursday.

The DJ’s girlfriend had been visiting from Turkey, the Sun reports. She is now receiving specialist support from Met Police officers following the release from her abductors.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran of the Met’s Specialist Crime unit, said: ‘This is an extremely fast-paced and complex investigation that involves numerous crime scenes and, at this time, has resulted in the arrest of four men for the murder of Koray Alpergin.

‘We believe that Koray and a 33-year-old woman were forced into a white van outside their home address in Ebony Crescent, Enfield, at around 22:30hrs on Thursday, 13 October.

‘I would appeal to anyone who was in that area at the time, who may have seen anything, no matter how small, to contact police immediately. I urge people to check doorbell camera or dash cam footage – you may have captured something that could prove crucial to our investigation.

‘Although our investigation is still at a very early stage, I am working on the hypothesis that Koray’s kidnappers were possibly known to him and this was not a random attack.

‘I can assure residents in Enfield and Essex that we are doing absolutely everything we can to understand the chain of events here, and bring to justice those responsible.’