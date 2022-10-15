Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – The Metropolitan Police in the UK has launched a manhunt for a man in his 50s who allegedly raped another man in his 20s in a park.

Officers released an e-fit of the man, showing him of slim build with a short grey beard. He was wearing a black thin-rimmed glasses, a blue top, blue shorts and a luminous yellow cap.

Commenting on the manhunt, Metropolitan Police detective constable Hannah Saunders said;

“We have released an e-fit image of the man we want to speak to.

“Given the detailed description provided I hope someone may recognise him – if you do, please get in contact.”