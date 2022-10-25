Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Police have launched investigations into reports that about two tonnes of gold valued at Sh 14 billion could have been smuggled through Nairobi.

The smuggled gold whose origin is not known is said to have left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) between Sunday and Wednesday last week.

The possible destination of the smuggled gold is either US or UK.

The incident comes barely three months after 3 tonnes of gold valued at Sh20 billion mysteriously disappeared from the custody of customs officials at the same airport.

The gold was allegedly smuggled from a warehouse at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where it was being stored.

Top security, aviation and airport clearing agents were fingered in the disappearance following a joint probe by Kenyan detectives and their DRC counterparts.

Associates of National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula and two police officers attached to the airport are among the people suspected to have been involved.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.