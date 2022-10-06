Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Ghana Police Service has offered 2000ghc reward for information leading to the arrest of a man spotted in a viral video flogging a toddler mercilessly.

In the video, the man is seen flogging the little baby with what looks like a mesh cane.

The police said efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.

The statement read;

“The Police have sighted a horrifying video on social media in which a male adult is seen subjecting an infant to severe beating under a tree.

“Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.

“In view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GHC2000 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the individual and rescue of the child.”