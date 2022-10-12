Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – Police in Nigeria have arrested one Joseph Godfrey, 50 years, for allegedly luring unsuspecting female job-seekers to hotels and sexually assaulting them.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Asinim Butswat, says the suspect usually disguised as a staff of Government House and lured his victims with the promise of job opportunities and employment.

Butswat said the suspect ran out of luck on 10th October 2022 at about 1300 hours, when one of the girls raised an alarm and he was arrested.

He said the suspect is being interrogated by Police operatives while investigation is ongoing.