Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – The mother who abandoned her 3-month-old baby daughter earlier this week has been arrested in South Africa.

The baby was discovered by a man who was picking mangoes near a stream in Dawncrest, KwaZulu Natal Province on Monday, October 3, 2022.

An apology note found in the bag beside the child requested that authorities be called in and that the system had failed her when she attempted an abortion.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson, Prem Balram said the 23-year-old mother was arrested for child abandonment and appeared in court on Thursday, October 6.

“The woman was arrested after she willingly handed herself over to the the South Africa Police Services (SAPS) after a public outcry on social media platforms in South Africa,” the statement read.

“The mother was charged & appeared in the Verulam Magistrates Court today (Thursday) & was granted bail of R500. The matter has been remanded to B Court on November 10, 2022”

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “We can confirm that police arrested a 23-year-old woman for child abandonment and she appeared before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday).”