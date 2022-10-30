Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – A man has accused the police of arresting him and his friends after finding sex toys on the females among them.

In a Twitter thread, he said they were pulled over while heading to the club and after a thorough search, sex toys were found on the ladies in their car.

He claimed the officers dragged them to their station where they seized their gold bracelets worth N500 000 each and also extorted N50, 000 from them.

The spokesperson of the police vowed to ensure that the officers are identified and brought to book.

