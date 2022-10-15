Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 15, 2022 – An outspoken University of Nairobi lecturer has urged President William Ruto to reveal the details of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) contracts as he promised hustlers during his campaigns.

During his campaign trail, Ruto vowed to release details of the Sh 360 billion contract that was kept secret by former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Speaking on Saturday on his Youtube channel, Prof. Herman Manyora urged Ruto to release details of the contract because he promised Kenyans to do so.

Manyora also praised Ruto for keeping the country on course and said he will not criticize him until 100 days are over.

“The president deserves praise for keeping the country on course and making decisions that will help it advance. It’s not surprising that putting the principles of the KKA manifesto into practice has its share of obstacles. I won’t criticize the president just yet since it’s simpler to do it from the outside but much clearer if you’re on the inside,” Manyora stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.