Friday, October 28, 2022 – A close confidante of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has told him to go alone in the 2027 presidential election if he wants to defeat President William Ruto.

For the last 10 years, Kalonzo has been teaming up with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and their presidential bids have been unsuccessful.

Speaking on Friday, Kitui East Member of Parliament, Nimrod Mbai, urged Kalonzo to dump Raila Odinga and go alone in 2027 if he wants to defeat the current president.

“Kalonzo should stop being behind Raila and go it alone,” Mbai said.

Mbai’s announcement comes at a time when it has been said that Kalonzo Musyoka will take over as leader of the opposition from Raila Odinga.

Raila, 78, is said to have run out of gas and may not vie for the presidency in 2027 according to his close aides.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.