Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – An outspoken Mt Kenya governor has asked President William Ruto’s handlers not to ‘spoil’ him and make him inaccessible to Kenyans like his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Mathira constituency on Tuesday during the burial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s elder brother, Jack Reraini Gachagua, Nyeri County Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, said if the president is accessible to Kenyans it will help things run more smoothly while assisting him in guiding the nation forward.

“Don’t treat our President poorly the way you treated the previous President, who as a result was unable to respond to our calls. Please give us the same level of access to our President that we once had during Mwai Kibaki’s regime,” Kahiga stated.

“We’ll keep providing the President with our unshakable support. Enabling us to communicate openly with our president as we did with Mwai Kibaki,” Kahiga stated.

