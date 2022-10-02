Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has asked Kenyans who want to win elections to borrow a leaf or two from him due to his long-standing career as a Member of Parliament.

While reacting to President William Ruto’s first address to a joint sitting of parliament on Thursday, Kalonzo asked individuals aspiring to win elections to talk to him for advice.

“I am accompanied here by MPs over 20. We felt it was important to respond to the President’s address to the 13th edition of parliament. It may interest some of you that I joined parliament when it was in its fifth edition

“I lived through the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth editions. So if you want to know how to win elections, please talk to me,” he said as his audience burst into light laughter.

In the same vein, Kalonzo castigated Ruto for nominating Aisha Jumwa and Mithika Linturi to his cabinet.

Kalonzo said Jumwa, who was nominated Public and Gender CS, and Linturi, who was given the Agriculture docket, have pending criminal cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.