Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator has begged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to consider Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, when selecting who will head the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Raila Odinga, who is the opposition leader, has the prerogative of appointing the person who will head the powerful docket.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, pleaded with Raila Odinga to appoint Babu Owino to PAC since he is among the loyal lieutenants who campaigned for him during the just concluded Presidential election.

“I know how hard @HEBabuOwinoworked during the campaigns for @RailaOdingaBaba please consider him for PAC chair of the National Assembly he won’t disappoint …,” Ole Kina wrote on his Twitter page.

Sources indicate that Raila Odinga wants nominated MP, John Mbadi to head the PAC instead of Babu Owino.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.