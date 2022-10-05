Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit the ground running as he officially begins the work that President Ruto assigned him.

He is set to fly to South Africa for high-level peace talks aimed at ending the Tigray – Ethiopia conflict.

According to a letter from the African Union, Uhuru would form part of the panel alongside Olusegun Obasanjo, AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa and former President of Nigeria.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 8.

The talks are aimed at fostering peace between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The letter, penned by Moussa Faki Mahamat, was addressed to National Regional State of Tigray President Debretsion Gebremichael.

If Dr. Debretsion confirms his attendance, it will be the highest-level effort to end the war in Ethiopia that has so far claimed thousands of lives.

The Government of Ethiopia already accepted the invitation, demanding that the talks should be mediated by the African Union without pre-conditions.

The state also confirmed that it was ready to foster lasting peace.

The war, which kicked off in November 2020, has also affected roughly 5 million people who have been left without basic needs, including electricity and banking services.

In November 2021, Uhuru castigated Ethiopian leaders and asked them to move beyond the original cause of the conflict to find a lasting solution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.