Monday, 17 October 2022 – Renowned businessman, Jimnah Mbaru, is in trouble after a middle-aged lady took him to court for neglecting their 3-year-old son.

She filed an affidavit before the Nairobi’s Children’s Court seeking a monthly maintenance fee of Ksh 320,000 and school fees of Ksh 60,000.

She told the court through her lawyer that the money will cover expenses such as food and shopping, rent, security, clothing and housekeeping, entertainment, medical coverage, education, transportation, and utilities.

The 24-year-old lady met Jimnah Mbaru in 2017 and sired a kid with him in 2018.

In 2020, Mbaru is said to have given power of attorney to another man who would be a putative father.

The man was supposed to take the responsibility of a father to the minor.

The putative father was required to pay Ksh.50, 000 per month, which has not been remitted for the maintenance of the minor.

The lady further claims that the wealthy businessman has declined to have his name included in the birth certificate as the biological father to the minor, denying identity.

“That on 1st September 2020 the 1st respondent instructed and gave power of attorney to one Eric Murimi Kaburu to be a putative father to the minor terms of which are not known in any law including the constitution of Kenya,” reads court papers.

She told the court that Mbaru is a man of means and therefore, he should provide for their son without any difficulties.

She also wants a DNA test conducted to prove that Mbaru is the biological father of the 3-year-old child.

Mbaru’s appetite for young beautiful ladies is well-known.

He was once rumoured to be dating and financing the lavish lifestyle of DJ Pierra Makena.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.