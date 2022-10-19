Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Pictures of a five-year-old girl from Texas, USA who screamed ‘but I’ve been good’ as her mom stabbed and strangled her to death have been released to the public.

Nichole is seen smiling in heartbreaking photos taken before she was brutally killed by her 37-year-old mother Melissa Towne.

Other images show the mother and daughter together as they posed for pictures before the horrific death.

It comes after Melissa showed up at a hospital in Tomball on Sunday, October 16 with Nichole in the passenger seat of the car.

The child was wrapped in a laundry mesh bag, had bruising around her neck and face.

Her throat had been cut with a knife similar to one found in her mother’s pocket. Melissa admitted to killing Nichole, who she described as ‘evil’.

She said she ‘didn’t want to deal with her anymore’, so decided to kill her in the woods.

She told detectives the girl pleaded ‘but I’ve been good’ as she strangled her. Melissa, ignoring her daughter’s pleas, and told her not to ‘fight her’.

In charging documents by police they describe how she drove the child to a wooded park where she slit her throat.

When she didn’t die, she put a plastic bag around her head to suffocate her, and also strangled her. Melissa drove to a hospital with her daughter’s body.

She walked inside and asked for help, telling nurses her daughter was in the car and her body was ‘hurting’.

A nurse then waked outside to the woman’s jeep, where she saw the child inside. Her head was wrapped in plastic and her throat had been slit.

A judge set Melissa’s bond at $15million on Monday and it remains unclear why she was looking after the girl on Sunday.