Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 16, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family have set up a high-end entertainment joint in Kitengela, dubbed The Rixxos.

The lounge stands out from the rest of the entertainment joints in Kenya because of its unique design.

There are sunken lounges fitted with comfy seats to give customers the best experience.

The lighting and interior design is also superb, giving clients a heavenly experience.

Nothing was left to chance when the multimillion lounge was being set up.

Photos of the posh lounge are trending on social media, with Kenyans comparing the new high-end lounge to posh lounges in first-world countries such as Dubai.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.