Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Police in Kisumu are hunting down a suspect believed to have shot and killed a police bodyguard attached to Ida Odinga, the wife of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

According to Kisumu County Police Commander, Alphonse Wambua, the suspect, identified as Collins Okundi, a manager of a popular Kisumu club, shot the deceased, corporal Barrack Otieno, twice on the head and leg.

They were reportedly fighting over a woman who was also injured.

According to police, the deceased bodyguard and the woman had left Dondez Bar & Restaurant in Kisumu and as they entered the Victoria Gardens apartment in the Uzima area, they were accosted by Collins.

A scuffle ensued between the three and in the process, the suspect disarmed the officer, taking control of his pistol before committing the offence.

The police boss said the woman in question was also shot in the leg and is being treated at the Aga Khan hospital in Kisumu.

Below are photos of the woman that the two men were fighting over.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.