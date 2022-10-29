Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh is in America for a music tour.

The tour is organized by Bernice, a Kenyan-born single mother of four who resides in the US.

Samidoh is residing in the woman’s house to cut costs.

She has been sharing photos and videos on Tik-Tok goofing around with Samidoh in her house, sparking reactions among her followers.

Samidoh is a very-well known womanizer and only God knows how he is fighting temptations.

See photos of the well-endowed woman.

