Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Ida Odinga’s bodyguard Barack Otieno lost his precious life on Thursday night while fighting over a woman.

Otieno was reportedly accosted by Collins Okundi – a club manager – shortly after leaving an entertainment joint in Kisumu in the company of a woman.

A scuffle ensued between the two, and in the process, the heavily-built club manager disarmed Ida’s bodyguard and shot him before fleeing.

Otieno was married to a stunning lady identified as Rein Okoth.

