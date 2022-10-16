Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Ida Odinga’s bodyguard Barack Otieno lost his precious life on Thursday night while fighting over a woman.
Otieno was reportedly accosted by Collins Okundi – a club manager – shortly after leaving an entertainment joint in Kisumu in the company of a woman.
A scuffle ensued between the two, and in the process, the heavily-built club manager disarmed Ida’s bodyguard and shot him before fleeing.
Otieno was married to a stunning lady identified as Rein Okoth.
1) See her photos below.
2) Compare her with the woman her husband was shot and killed while fighting over.
