Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 October 2022 – It is now emerging that Eric, the owner of the ill-fated Volkswagen Golf MK7 that was involved in a fatal accident along Thika Road, was drunk and driving recklessly along the busy road when he lost his life on Thursday night.

According to an eyewitness, Eric was competing with another motorist who was driving a Porsche Cayenne when the two vehicles collided.

The Porsche Cayenne had two men and some drunk ladies.

They are said to have died on the spot.

Below is a photo of the Porsche Cayenne that collided with Eric’s car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.