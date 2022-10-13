Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has acquired an armoured Toyota LC300 estimated to be worth Ksh 20 Million.

The high-end guzzler was spotted at a petrol station when he met a group of Boda Boda riders and fuelled their motorcycles.

This pricey Toyota LC300 succeeded the old Land Cruiser 200 that swept Kenya and most parts of Africa by storm.

The Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) comes with 3.3-litre diesel and 3.5-litre petrol V6 engines which are turbocharged.

The LC 300 is fitted with the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) which is connected to the anti-roll bars and hence provides the necessary stability for the vehicle.

It has a capacity of seven people and ample space to carry luggage whilst still giving the passengers ample leg room.

Below are photos of Raila’s new multi-million car.

