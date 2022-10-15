Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Prominent Thika businesswoman and politician, Gladys Chania, is in police custody over the murder of her husband George Mwangi, a Rwanda-based contractor.

According to DCI, Mwangi is suspected to have been killed by his wife on September 13, 2022, hours before his return flight to Kigali.

She then dumped his body in Kieni forest, Kiambu county.

Detectives based at the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and the Homicide department recovered some of the murder weapons used to kill the Rwanda-based engineer hidden in the master bedroom, the primary scene of the murder.

The sleuths also recovered blood-soaked bed sheets, curtains, and clothes hidden in a locked room adjacent to the master bedroom.

Forensic experts based at the Crime Scene Investigations unit have also detected blood splatter patterns on the bedroom walls, wardrobe, and along the stairway, indicating that the father of three was killed in the house before his body was dumped kilometers away.

George Mwangi was reported missing by his wife Gladys Chania, on October 11, 2022, at 8 pm at Mwea Police Post in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, vide OB No. 18/11/10/2022.

Casual labourers working in tea plantations discovered the deceased’s lifeless body which was wrapped in a polythene bag and covered under a heap of cartons on Wednesday, October 12, before informing the area chief who reported the discovery to authorities.

Detectives believe that Mwangi was killed following a love affair involving him and his mistress, identified as Lucy Muthoni, a secretary at a local school.

Below are photos of Lucy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.