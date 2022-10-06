Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 October 2022 – A man by the name of James Thunderbolt is trending after he took to his Facebook account and accused a pastor of sleeping with his wife.

He even shared some screenshots of his conversation with the pastor after he confronted him when he discovered that he had slept with his wife.

The pastor confessed that indeed he had sex with James’s wife and pleaded for forgiveness.

He claimed that the incident embarrassed him badly and tainted his image, prompting him to have suicidal thoughts.

“You slept with my wife in the name of teaching me a lesson, the lesson you guys taught me I will never forget in my entire life” James’s Facebook post read.

The aggrieved man said he respected the pastor and even called him ‘Papa’, only for him to sleep with his wife.

Below are photos of his cheating wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.