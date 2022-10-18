Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Wealthy businessman, Jimnah Mbaru, has been sued by a 24-year-old lady, identified as Elizabeth Nadupoi Kimiti, for neglecting their 4-year-old son.

Elizabeth told the court that she met the 75-year-old tycoon in 2017.

He impregnated her in 2018 and absconded parental duties.

She wants the court to order Mbaru to pay her Sh320,000 monthly upkeep which she has broken down as follows: Food – Sh50,000, Medical – Sh50,000, Clothes – Sh50,000, Shopping – Sh100,000, House Help – Sh50,000 and miscellaneous – Sh20,000.

She also wants Mbaru to pay Ksh 600,000 yearly for their son’s school fees.

Apparently, their son studies at an international school in Kajiado.

Nadupoi further says she filed a case in the children’s court but the matter was mysteriously closed before it was even heard.

She said her advocates wrote a demand letter to Mbaru in July 2022 regarding child support but the accused ignored it.

She wants Mbaru compelled to comply with his parental responsibilities, saying he is an astute businessman who runs businesses worth billions of shillings and is, therefore, able to support the child without difficulty.

The pretty lady is a graduate of Daystar University where she pursued a degree in International Relations and Community Development.

She is also a former student at Kitengela International School and comes from a rich family.

Elizabeth describes herself as a free-spirited Maasai girl on social media.

She loves a high-end lifestyle which she displays on social media.

Check out her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.