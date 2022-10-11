Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – A young Kenyan lady identified as Polly Irungu works in the Office of the Vice President of the United States of America Khamala Harris as a photographer and photo editor.

She took to Twitter on October 10, 2022, to share a heartwarming moment with her mother aboard Air Force Two.

Polly revealed she called her mother while she was inside Air Force Two and her mother overreacted by going into prayers.

“Note to self: When you call your mom from Air Force Two, make sure you tell her in advance that nothing is wrong. She asked the operator if everything was OK and started praying,” she tweeted.

Polly Irungu announced her new prestigious job on July 29, 2022, via her social media.

“New chapter. I’m excited to announce that I’m the first official Photo Editor for the Office of the Vice President to the Biden-Harris Administration. Honoured and grateful is an understatement,” she wrote back then.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.