Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 October 2022 – Pastor Robert Kirimi of Destiny Life Church in Meru is mourning the untimely death of his wife, Janeffer Wangui, who perished in a fatal accident.

Wangui was traveling in a 14-seater matatu that collided with a luxury party bus.

She was on her way home from work when the accident occurred.

Only two days ago, the pastor’s wife had penned a heartwarming anniversary message, thanking God for her husband and two kids.

She was planning to celebrate her wedding anniversary and had even invited friends before she perished in the accident.

She leaves behind two kids.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.