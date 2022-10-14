Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 14 October 2022 – A middle-aged lady has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend.
The suspect, Alice Mulak, confronted her boyfriend after a misunderstanding and stabbed him multiple times.
Police confirmed the incident and revealed that before she stabbed him, they had engaged in a fistfight.
She was arrested and the killer’s knife was recovered.
