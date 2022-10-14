Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 October 2022 – A family in Kenya is stranded after receiving the devastating news of the death of their kin in Lebanon.

According to Jacinta Mugure’s family, the mother of two died at her apartment in Lebanon and was hurriedly buried on Wednesday, October 12th, without their consent.

“They said that her body was decomposing and so they buried her immediately. We are wondering why couldn’t the police take her to the mortuary and allow us to work on repatriating the body for burial?” Susan Kamau, Jacinta’s sister, said.

“My sister had complained about headache and when she visited the hospital last week Friday, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor of which she was supposed to undergo surgery,” she added.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.