Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Pinela Justine is a popular Tanzanian gospel singer and worship leader who has been sparking reactions on social media because of the way she dresses to church.

The well-endowed singer goes to church rocking figure-hugging dresses that flaunt her juicy curves.

Netizens wonder how male congregants concentrate in church whenever she is leading the worship and praise session.

She is also active on Instagram where she parades her killer curves.

Check out her photos below.

