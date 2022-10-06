Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Photos of a grandmother who was mauled to death by American bulldogs in her own home have been released.

Ann Dunn, 65, was pronounced dead at her home in the Vauxhall area of Liverpool, UK after neighbours reported hearing a woman’s screams at around 4pm on Monday, October 3.

Merseyside Police confirmed that five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were seized by officers and killed.

A neighbour, told the Liverpool Echo, Ann, who worked as a cleaner, was the ‘loveliest person’.

She said: ‘She was lovely, really funny, such a happy girl. She had not long ago been on holiday with her daughter.

‘When I found out I was so upset. I couldn’t sleep that night, I was laid awake thinking about what state she must have been in when they found her. It’s awful.’

‘I used to see her walking to work, no matter the weather, come rain or shine she’d always walk down and never missed a day.’

Another resident talking about the grandmother of one and mum of two, said she never failed to say ‘hello’.

He said: ‘She always used to stop and chat and she was always smiling.

‘She was a lovely woman.

‘The first thing I saw was a load of people gathered at the end of the crescent talking to each other on the phone.

‘Then all the police turned up with the fire engines.’

Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.

Merseyside Police said: ‘We are continuing to investigate following reports of a fatal dog attack at a house in Liverpool yesterday, Monday 3rd October.

‘We were contacted at 4.25pm by the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) reporting that a 63 year-old woman had been attacked inside a house on St Brigid’s Crescent in Kirkdale.