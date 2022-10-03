Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – President William Ruto yesterday attended AIC Church in Homa Bay.

However, Homa Bay Town MP George Peter Kaluma was missing in action.

According to Kaluma, he was unable to worship with the Head of State at AIC Church in Homa Bay Town because he had no means to be at the constituency on Sunday Morning.

The MP further blamed the situation on lack of proper communication, as the information did not reach him on time.

“Just got information that President William Ruto will be in Homa Bay today (yesterday). Welcome. I’m unable to be with you due to lack of means. Let there be better coordination in future so that the MP whose Constituency you’re visiting has information and is available to receive you,” Kaluma wrote in a tweet.

The MP added that all the available planes he could board to get to Homa Bay via Kisumu were scheduled for Sunday afternoon, and therefore he could not come.

President Ruto attended the Church Service on Sunday morning accompanied by CS nominee Eliud Owalo, MP Ndindi Nyoro, Julius Jwan, Dr. Raymond Omolo, David Ochieng, Zachary Obado, Jack Ranguma, Dalmas Otieno, Ken Obura, Fred Outa, Martin Ogindo among other leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.