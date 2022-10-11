Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Vacancy – Personal Assistant
Our client seeks to hire a Personal Assistant for the Director. The individual will provide administrative and operational support to the Director and Directors’s office.
Gross Salary 35,000Kes
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Plan and coordinate the Director’s activities at work and partly at home
- Drive children to school and extracurricular activities
- Manage the director’s diary and calendar
- Ensure meetings and tasks are scheduled efficiently
- Coordinate the director’s activities to ensure all work goals are achieved
- Plan for assigned school drop-offs
- Accompany the director’s children to extracurricular activities
- Drive assigned vehicles for deliveries
- Attend client meetings
- Any other duties as may be assigned, consistently with the director’s office
Required Specifications
- At least 2 years of experience driving around Nairobi
- Able to accompany children to activities including swimming
- Has client management experience
- Mature, reliable and able to make decisions
- Able to work odd hours late often
- Excellent planning, organisation and coordination skills
- Able to work efficiently under pressure
- Attention to detail and excellent time management skills
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration/management, events management or any relevant and related field
- Proactive, resourceful and able to solve problems and provide solutions
- Possess outstanding communication skills(both oral and written).
- Must have exceptional customer service skills, great interpersonal abilities and emotional intelligence
- Advanced knowledge of MS Office, and possess basic accounting skills.
- Ability to lead and manage and work with a team.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants are invited to email their CVs to Fanisi HR Solutions at fanisi@fanisi.net with the subject line ‘Personal Assistant’. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
