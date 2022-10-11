Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy – Personal Assistant

Our client seeks to hire a Personal Assistant for the Director. The individual will provide administrative and operational support to the Director and Directors’s office.

Gross Salary 35,000Kes

Roles and Responsibilities:

Plan and coordinate the Director’s activities at work and partly at home

Drive children to school and extracurricular activities

Manage the director’s diary and calendar

Ensure meetings and tasks are scheduled efficiently

Coordinate the director’s activities to ensure all work goals are achieved

Plan for assigned school drop-offs

Accompany the director’s children to extracurricular activities

Drive assigned vehicles for deliveries

Attend client meetings

Any other duties as may be assigned, consistently with the director’s office

Required Specifications

At least 2 years of experience driving around Nairobi

Able to accompany children to activities including swimming

Has client management experience

Mature, reliable and able to make decisions

Able to work odd hours late often

Excellent planning, organisation and coordination skills

Able to work efficiently under pressure

Attention to detail and excellent time management skills

Bachelor’s degree in business administration/management, events management or any relevant and related field

Proactive, resourceful and able to solve problems and provide solutions

Possess outstanding communication skills(both oral and written).

Must have exceptional customer service skills, great interpersonal abilities and emotional intelligence

Advanced knowledge of MS Office, and possess basic accounting skills.

Ability to lead and manage and work with a team.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are invited to email their CVs to Fanisi HR Solutions at fanisi@fanisi.net with the subject line ‘Personal Assistant’. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.