Vacancy – Personal Assistant

Our client seeks to hire a Personal Assistant for the Director. The individual will provide administrative and operational support to the Director and Directors’s office.

Gross Salary 35,000Kes

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Plan and coordinate the Director’s activities at work and partly at home
  • Drive children to school and extracurricular activities
  • Manage the director’s diary and calendar 
  • Ensure meetings and tasks are scheduled efficiently
  • Coordinate the director’s activities to ensure all work goals are achieved
  • Plan for assigned school drop-offs
  • Accompany the director’s children to extracurricular activities
  • Drive assigned vehicles for deliveries
  • Attend client meetings
  • Any other duties as may be assigned, consistently with the director’s office

Required Specifications

  • At least 2 years of experience driving around Nairobi
  • Able to accompany children to activities including swimming
  • Has client management experience
  • Mature, reliable and able to make decisions
  • Able to work odd hours late often
  • Excellent planning, organisation and  coordination skills
  • Able to  work efficiently under pressure
  • Attention to detail and excellent  time management skills
  • Bachelor’s degree in business administration/management, events management or any relevant and related field
  • Proactive, resourceful and able to solve problems and provide solutions
  • Possess outstanding communication skills(both oral and written).
  • Must have exceptional customer service skills, great interpersonal abilities and emotional intelligence
  • Advanced knowledge of MS Office, and possess basic accounting skills.
  • Ability to lead and manage and work with a team.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are invited to email their CVs to Fanisi HR Solutions at fanisi@fanisi.net  with the subject line ‘Personal Assistant’. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

