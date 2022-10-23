Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client is an Employee Experiential Agency that develops people-centred and growth-focused experiences for their client’s workforce.

They seek to hire a Personal Assistant the individual will manage the director’s calendar and provide administrative and operational support.

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Manage executives’ schedules, calendars, and appointments
  • Manage internal and external correspondence on behalf of senior management
  • Ensure the director is fully briefed on and prepared for any engagements he is involved in
  • Coordinate events and ensure clients are updated and briefed on the status of events
  • Make travel and accommodation arrangements
  • Have oversight over projects and apprise management of the same
  • Develop and implement office policies, set up office procedures and standards
  • Support company operations by maintaining office systems and supervising staff
  • Oversee office maintenance, mailing, shipping, supplies, equipment, bills and errands
  • Manage office expenditure, petty cash, monitor and maintain office supplies inventory
  • Prepare the office budget, record expenditures, analyze variances, and initiate corrective actions
  • Review and approve office supply acquisitions
  • Provide administrative and operational support to the office and team
  • Source and book suitable venues for Team Building activities and other client events
  • Maintain and promote a safe and injury/accident-free working environment

Required Specifications

  • Able to work efficiently under pressure
  • Flexible, able to travel and work outside normal working hours when necessary
  • Attentive to detail, excellent organisational and time management skills
  • Bachelor’s degree in business administration/management, events management or any relevant and related field
  • Proactive, resourceful and able to solve problems and provide solutions
  • Possess outstanding communication skills (both oral and written).
  • Must have exceptional customer service skills, great interpersonal abilities and emotional intelligence
  • Advanced knowledge of MS Office, and possess basic accounting skills.
  • Ability to lead and manage and work with a team

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are invited to email their CVs to Fanisi HR Solutions at jobs@fanisi.net by Friday 28th October 2022 with the subject line “Personal Assistant “.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

