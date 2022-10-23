Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Our client is an Employee Experiential Agency that develops people-centred and growth-focused experiences for their client’s workforce.

They seek to hire a Personal Assistant the individual will manage the director’s calendar and provide administrative and operational support.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Manage executives’ schedules, calendars, and appointments

Manage internal and external correspondence on behalf of senior management

Ensure the director is fully briefed on and prepared for any engagements he is involved in

Coordinate events and ensure clients are updated and briefed on the status of events

Make travel and accommodation arrangements

Have oversight over projects and apprise management of the same

Develop and implement office policies, set up office procedures and standards

Support company operations by maintaining office systems and supervising staff

Oversee office maintenance, mailing, shipping, supplies, equipment, bills and errands

Manage office expenditure, petty cash, monitor and maintain office supplies inventory

Prepare the office budget, record expenditures, analyze variances, and initiate corrective actions

Review and approve office supply acquisitions

Provide administrative and operational support to the office and team

Source and book suitable venues for Team Building activities and other client events

Maintain and promote a safe and injury/accident-free working environment

Required Specifications

Able to work efficiently under pressure

Flexible, able to travel and work outside normal working hours when necessary

Attentive to detail, excellent organisational and time management skills

Bachelor’s degree in business administration/management, events management or any relevant and related field

Proactive, resourceful and able to solve problems and provide solutions

Possess outstanding communication skills (both oral and written).

Must have exceptional customer service skills, great interpersonal abilities and emotional intelligence

Advanced knowledge of MS Office, and possess basic accounting skills.

Ability to lead and manage and work with a team

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are invited to email their CVs to Fanisi HR Solutions at jobs@fanisi.net by Friday 28th October 2022 with the subject line “Personal Assistant “.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.