Our client is an Employee Experiential Agency that develops people-centred and growth-focused experiences for their client’s workforce.
They seek to hire a Personal Assistant the individual will manage the director’s calendar and provide administrative and operational support.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Manage executives’ schedules, calendars, and appointments
- Manage internal and external correspondence on behalf of senior management
- Ensure the director is fully briefed on and prepared for any engagements he is involved in
- Coordinate events and ensure clients are updated and briefed on the status of events
- Make travel and accommodation arrangements
- Have oversight over projects and apprise management of the same
- Develop and implement office policies, set up office procedures and standards
- Support company operations by maintaining office systems and supervising staff
- Oversee office maintenance, mailing, shipping, supplies, equipment, bills and errands
- Manage office expenditure, petty cash, monitor and maintain office supplies inventory
- Prepare the office budget, record expenditures, analyze variances, and initiate corrective actions
- Review and approve office supply acquisitions
- Provide administrative and operational support to the office and team
- Source and book suitable venues for Team Building activities and other client events
- Maintain and promote a safe and injury/accident-free working environment
Required Specifications
- Able to work efficiently under pressure
- Flexible, able to travel and work outside normal working hours when necessary
- Attentive to detail, excellent organisational and time management skills
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration/management, events management or any relevant and related field
- Proactive, resourceful and able to solve problems and provide solutions
- Possess outstanding communication skills (both oral and written).
- Must have exceptional customer service skills, great interpersonal abilities and emotional intelligence
- Advanced knowledge of MS Office, and possess basic accounting skills.
- Ability to lead and manage and work with a team
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants are invited to email their CVs to Fanisi HR Solutions at jobs@fanisi.net by Friday 28th October 2022 with the subject line “Personal Assistant “.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
