Africa Nazarene University (ANU) is a fully chartered, non-profit, Private Christian University and is a part of Network of 21 Higher Education Institutions sponsored by the Church of the Nazarene International, with a mission to provide a holistic education that develops individuals academically, spiritually, culturally, socially and physically, to equip them with an appropriate mix of skills, competencies and Christian values to enable them to go into the world well prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities of their time.

The University seeks to engage suitable and qualified candidates to serve in the following positions: 1. PERSONAL ASSISTANT TO THE VICE CHANCELLOR – JOB REF: ANU/VC/10/22

Job Purpose

Responsible for supporting the smooth functioning of the VC’s office by executing administrative tasks including scheduling of appointments, secretarial support, and other office management duties.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

∙ Maintain daily schedules/ diary/ calendar and coordination of the VC’s commitments. This also includes arranging and coordinating appointments and meetings for the VC.

∙ Handle all logistical arrangements for the office including travel, transport, accommodation, and catering.

∙ Perform clerical duties (e.g. typing memos, letters), and maintain a fully confidential and efficient filing system for the VC’s office.

∙ Answer phone calls and direct calls to appropriate parties or take messages when necessary ∙ Attend meetings when required. Record, compile, transcribe, and distribute minutes of the meetings.

∙ Open, sort, and distribute incoming correspondence, including faxes and email. Prepare responses to correspondence containing routine inquiries.

∙ Greet visitors and determine whether they should be given access to the VC or other specific individuals.

∙ Manage office supplies.

∙ Record daily expenses and prepare monthly reports/ summaries.

Academic and Professional Requirements:

∙ Bachelor’s degree in relevant field.

∙ A Masters’ degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage.

∙ Minimum of three (3) years relevant experience.

∙ Demonstrated proficiency and certification in Information Technology.

Personal attributes and competencies:

∙ Interpersonal skills

∙ Communication skills

∙ Organizing and time management skills

∙ Team player

∙ Detail oriented

∙ Ability to prioritize

∙ Discretion and confidentiality

∙ Time flexibility

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are encouraged to apply through the email recruitment@anu.ac.ke not later than 24th October 2022 enclosing an updated Curriculum Vitae with details of the current post, salary and other financial benefits, testimonials, certified academic and professional certificates, copy of National Identity Card, names and addresses of three referees (one of whom should be present or previous employer).

Kindly indicate job title and reference number in the subject of the email. You are also required to fill out the form in this link as part of the application process: Click here to fill form

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted and will be required to provide clearance certificates from Higher Education Loans Board, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Credit Reference Bureau, Kenya Revenue Authority, and Criminal Investigation Department. ANU is an equal opportunity employer, and any canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

The Vice-Chancellor

Africa Nazarene University

P.O. Box 53067 – 00200

Nairobi