POSITION: Payroll Intern

 LOCATION: Nairobi

REPORTING TO: Payroll Supervisor

 We are seeking to recruit a Payroll Intern to join our team.

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for working with the payroll accountants to support the business and payroll operational processes.

Responsibilities       

  • Support the payroll accountants on the processes they will be trained in.
  • Assist in collating payroll information required for accurate invoicing to be done.
  • Assist in maintaining and updating records on the system.
  • Assist in accurate filing of statutory records.
  • Assist in filing of payroll documents for allocated accounts and ensuring all payroll files are updated monthly and ready for an audit process at all times.
  • Any other role assigned to you by your supervisor or senior management.

 Qualifications

  • Applicants must have a KCSE certificate (C Plus and above)
  • KATC finalist or
  • CPA Part 1 all, Part 2 all & Part 3 all will be an added advantage

SKILLS

  • Ability to maintain confidentiality
  • Attention to detail
  • Computer proficiency
  • Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Very strong planning and Organization skills
  • Spreadsheet creation and updating

How to Apply

Apply on Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to:  recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 19th October 2022. Indicate Payroll Intern on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

Applicants who had previously applied should not reapply.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement

