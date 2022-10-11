Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – A video of controversial Neno Evangelism Church founder James Maina Ng’ang’a reportedly casting out stubborn demons in his church over the weekend has gone viral and sparked reactions online.

Some allegedly possessed women, who were part of the congregation, were seen in the video falling on the pulpit after Ng’ang’a invoked the name of Jesus Christ.

Shortly after, three other men who were also allegedly possessed by demons came forward to the pulpit.

The demon-possessed congregants started fighting each other, leading to dramatic scenes in the church.

Ng’ang’a was heard saying that he has never witnessed such an incident since he started casting out demons.

“Sijaona kama hii,” he said and laughed as the allegedly possessed congregants exchanged kicks and blows.

The scenes in the trending video appeared like those from a movie.

Many across the internet have reacted to the dramatic video and accused Ng’ang’a of hiring the congregants to act.

“All I see is a well-choreographed play with main actors doing what they were trained to do,” a social media user.

“Funny stuff right there. I believe we worship an Organized God. Such drama is unnecessary,” another social media user added.

Watch the video.

