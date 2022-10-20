Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – A lady has claimed that renowned vernacular presenter and AIPCA pastor, Kiengei, had planned to kill his employee because of a money deal.

Narrating the incident on blogger Martha Mwihaki’s Facebook page, the said lady, identified as Shie Mwaura, alleged that Kiengei had paid waiters to poison the victim’s food at an entertainment joint they used to frequent.

Kiengei reportedly hatched the plan because he wanted to take all the money but God saved the man’s life.

Shie said she was shocked when Kiengei was ordained as a Pastor, yet he had planned to kill someone because of money.

She further alleged that the renowned AIPCA pastor frequents a joint along the bypass to indulge in alcohol with friends.

Lately, Pastor Kiengei has been trending for the wrong reasons.

It is alleged that he hides his rogue behaviours through philanthropic activities.

This is what the lady posted

The Kenyan DAILY POST.