Sunday, 02 October 2022 – A matatu driver risks being fired and his license revoked after passengers handed him over to the police for driving recklessly while drunk.

The rogue driver reportedly almost caused a fatal accident along Thika Road, prompting the passengers to act.

He was overspeeding and overtaking dangerously along the busy superhighway

Netizens have hailed the passengers for taking the driver to the police to prevent an accident that would have led to the loss of innocent lives.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.