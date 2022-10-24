Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – A Twitter user has narrated how a man buried his wife nine months ago without informing her parents about her death.

According to Fadhlu, the deceased’s parents were not aware she had died until Saturday, October 22, 2022, when someone saw her grave and contacted them.

The couple called their son-in-law and he said he forgot to inform them about their daughter’s death.

“Some people are just wicked Wallahi! Your wife passed away 9 months ago and you FORGOT to call her parents, you kept charging her phone and you don’t answer her calls. No, akwai hisabi” he tweeted on Sunday.

“Yeah he FORGOT, and her phone kept ringing but he wasn’t answering, it was a sister that even sighted the grave at the cemetery yesterday, called her family and that was how they got to know, they reached out to him and he said oh yeah she passed away 9months ago bt h frgt 2 call”