Sunday, October 7, 2022 – Seasoned Kenyan investigative journalist Parselelo Ole Kantai has gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

The missing journalist’s sister took to her Twitter account and pleaded with anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact their family.

Parselelo was last seen on Tuesday 4th October 2022 at Hurlingham.

He was reportedly heading to a meeting when he went missing.

He had not expressed fears over his life although there are claims that there was a sensitive story that he was following up on.

This is what his sister tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.