Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 October 2022 – Alarm has been raised after renowned Human Rights Activist, Al Amin Kimathi, threatened to kill his family members for being disrespectful.

Kimathi took to his Twitter account that has over 77,000 followers and posted the distressing tweet.

He said that he needs urgent help before the worst happens.

His fellow activist and close friend, Boniface Mwangi, commented on the tweet and revealed that Kimathi’s mental health is at stake after he refused to take medication.

He is reportedly battling depression and has been violent toward his family members.

Mwangi and Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga have been in touch with his family and plans are underway to have him admitted in hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.