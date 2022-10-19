Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Residents of Bayelsa State have raised an alarm over floating corpses from submerged cemeteries in their environment.

This comes as flood ravages most parts of Nigeria.

The government has said that over 603 persons have died, two million persons displaced and hundreds of hectares of farmlands have been destroyed, since the flooding incident began.

On Monday, locals raised the alarm when they spotted the floating corpses. They called on the government for immediate action to avoid a public health crisis.

A resident of the community, Mr Emmanuel Oden, lamented that the floating corpses had become a recurring development during floods, adding that relocation of the cemetery is long overdue.

Oden further alleged that corpses at the cemetery were often buried in shallow graves of about 3 feet, rather than the recommended six feet prescribed by law.

The local morgue had been submerged also, resulting in floating corpses.

Reacting to this development, the Commissioner, Iselema Gbaranbiri, confirmed that three floating corpses were recovered and reburied with the environment properly fumigated.

”The floating of corpses were actually reported. First, as commissioner for the environment, I got the report of a floating corpse and directed my head of health and sanitation to get the corpse reburied. Later two more corpses were recovered and reburied and the environment was properly fumigated.”