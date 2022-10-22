Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Agnes Mwaniki has been saved by Good Samaritans after she threatened to commit suicide.

The depressed lady made a distressing post on her Facebook page, saying she was tired of life after sinking into debts.

She further posted a suicide note highlighting the problems she was facing.

“Goodbye to all my relatives’ friends and all my customers. To my daughter Natasha, God will take care of you. My best friend Mbuitu, may God give you someone to take care of you like I have always done,” the distressing Facebook post read.

Luckily, she was rescued before the worst happened.

Two months ago, Agnes went viral after she picked a drug addict from the streets, gave him shelter and later fell in love with him.

Their love story touched the hearts of many Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.